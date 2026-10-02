Mithi desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea grilled for over six hours

Bollywood actor Dino Morea has been questioned by Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing for six hours in connection with the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam, highlighting potential financial irregularities in a major civic project.

IMAGE: Actor Dino Morea (middle) arrives at the Economic Offences Wing office after being summoned for questioning in connection with the Mithi River cleaning scam, in Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bollywood actor Dino Morea was questioned by Mumbai EOW for six hours in connection with the Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam.

The scam involves alleged financial irregularities and fraudulent billing in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contract for cleaning the Mithi River.

Key accused, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, are suspected of colluding with firms to siphon off funds through fraudulent billing and inflated costs.

Morea's name surfaced due to call records showing communications and suspected financial transactions with accused Ketan Kadam.

Federal agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also investigating the case for money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday questioned Bollywood actor Dino Morea for six hours in connection with the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam, an official said.

Investigation Details And Morea's Involvement

According to an EOW official, the actor was allowed to leave after questioning, and he may be called again as per need and requirement.

The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation contract awarded to clean and desilt the Mithi River.

The civic body had initiated a major project to clear sludge from the Mithi River using specialised equipment, including 'sludge pushers' and 'dredging machines,' procured from Kochi-based firm Matprop Technical Services Private Limited, police sources said.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the key accused, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, allegedly colluded with officials from Matprop and the BMC's Storm Water Drains (SWD) department to siphon off Rs 65 crore through fraudulent billing and inflated costs.

Morea's name surfaced during the probe after Kadam's call detail records (CDR) revealed multiple communications between him, the actor and the latter's brother.

Investigating agencies suspect that apart from personal acquaintance, financial transactions took place between Morea and Kadam, prompting the police to examine the actor's potential links to the case.

Besides the Mumbai Police investigation, the case is also being probed by federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), over money-laundering allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Police officials stated that Morea was questioned to ascertain the nature of his dealings with the key accused and clarify his involvement in the alleged scam.