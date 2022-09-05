Mistry accident: Injured Pandoles shifted to Mumbai from Vapi hospital

Dr Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius, who injured in the car accident that killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, were on Monday shifted by road to Mumbai from a hospital in neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat, an official said.

IMAGE: Police personnel inspect the car of Cyrus Mistry, in Palghar, Maharashtra, following the fatal road crash on September 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, who were in the backseat of the luxury car, were killed when their vehicle hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.

Eminent gynaecologist Dr Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius (60), who was also sitting in the front, were injured. They were subsequently taken to a hospital in Vapi.

On Monday, the two were shifted by road to Mumbai, the official said.

The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole have already been sent to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem.

An official from Kasa police station in Palghar said they have registered a case of fatal accident under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Jahangir Pandole was the brother of Darius, a former independent director of the Tata group of companies.

The four persons were returning to Mumbai from Gujarat on Sunday when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river near Charoti Naka, 120 km from Mumbai.