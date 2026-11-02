Jharkhand: Missionary School Principal Booked For Alleged Rape Of Tribal Woman

Police in Jharkhand have booked a missionary school principal for the alleged rape and sexual exploitation of a tribal woman, sparking a detailed investigation into the serious accusations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A principal of a private missionary school in Godda, Jharkhand, was booked on Monday for allegedly raping a tribal woman.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday based on the victim's statement, accusing Thomas Soren, 32, of sexually exploiting her.

The 40-year-old woman cook was allegedly exploited for over four to five months, became pregnant, and was given abortion pills by the accused.

The accused reportedly threatened the woman with job loss and her child's expulsion if she revealed the incident.

Police have launched a detailed investigation, and the accused is currently absconding, with raids underway to apprehend him.

Police booked a principal of a private missionary school for allegedly raping a tribal woman in Jharkhand's Godda district, an officer said on Monday.

The incident took place within Sunderpahari police station limits. Based on the statement of the tribal woman, an FIR was lodged on Sunday under multiple sections of the BNS.

Allegations Against School Principal

"We have booked Thomas Soren (32), the principal of a missionary school, for raping and sexually exploiting a 40-year-old woman cook. The victim has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination on Monday," Sunderpahari police station officer-in-charge Vidhanchandra Patel told PTI.

The victim was employed as a cook in the principal's kitchen, while her husband cooked for the school children, he said.

"The victim was sexually exploited by the accused for over four to five months. During this period, she became pregnant, and the accused gave her abortion pills. After taking the pills, her health deteriorated, and she was admitted to a hospital," the OC said.

Police Investigation Underway

"The accused allegedly threatened the woman against disclosing the incident to anyone, and if she disclosed it, he would expel their child from the school and also remove them from their jobs," another officer said.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The accused is currently absconding. Teams are conducting raids to apprehend him, the officer added.