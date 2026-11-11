Investigation Underway After Missing Youth's Body Found In Seraikela

Jharkhand police are actively investigating the mysterious death of 19-year-old Pankaj Gope, whose body was found in Seraikela-Kharsawan district after he went missing on Monday night, prompting a search for answers.

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Key Points The body of 19-year-old Pankaj Gope, who went missing on Monday night, was discovered in a bush in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Tuesday.

Villagers found Gope's body in Chotalapang village, prompting a police response and post-mortem examination.

Police questioned the victim's parents on Wednesday, who have filed a complaint against unidentified persons.

Authorities have seized the victim's mobile phone and are currently questioning several suspects in connection with the case.

The body of a missing youth was found in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Police Probe Death Of Missing Youth

The youth was identified as 19-year-old Pankaj Gope, who had gone out of his house after receiving a phone call on Monday night.

His family searched for him all night long but could not trace him.

On Tuesday, villagers found Gope's body in a bush and informed police.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the bush in Chotalapang village, under the jurisdiction of Tiruldih police station and sent it for post-mortem, the police officer said.

The body has been handed over to the family members following the autopsy on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, police questioned the victim's parents about the incident. The parents have lodged a complaint against unidentified persons in this connection.

Police have seized the victim's mobile phone and questioned some suspects.