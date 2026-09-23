Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead In Kasganj

Police in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, are actively investigating the mysterious death of a 23-year-old woman found with her throat slit, amidst family allegations of missing cash and jewellery.

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Key Points A 23-year-old woman, Neha, was discovered deceased with a slit throat in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim's family claims she sedated her elder sister and absconded with Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewellery.

Police found the body near a railway crossing, showing multiple injuries from a sharp-edged weapon.

Authorities have detained individuals for questioning and are analysing mobile data and CCTV footage.

A forensic team has collected evidence, and a post-mortem examination is currently underway.

A 23-year-old woman who had gone missing from her home was found dead with her throat slit on the roof of a structure near a railway crossing on Wednesday morning, police said.

Neha, a resident of Ashok Nagar area and the youngest of six siblings, had gone missing late Tuesday.

Police Probe Mysterious Death

Superintendent of Police OP Singh said the woman's family alleged that she had left home after giving a sedative to her elder sister Nisha, and taking around Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewellery.

The officer said the body was found near the Fateh Singh rail crossing -- without clothes and several injuries on the neck, apparently caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Senior officers and a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence.

Police have detained some people for questioning and have sent the body for post-mortem.

Investigators are also examining the woman's mobile phone and contacts and gathering information about the missing cash and jewellery.

CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area is also being examined, police said.