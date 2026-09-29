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Gorakhpur Teen's Body Found, Family Alleges Murder Over Relationship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 29, 2026 17:03 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Police in Gorakhpur are investigating the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found five days after he went missing, with his family alleging murder linked to a relationship.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old boy, Prince, was found dead in a Gorakhpur water body after being missing for five days.
  • His family suspects murder, linking his death to a relationship with a Class 11 girl.
  • Police have detained the girl, her parents, and brother for questioning in connection with the case.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest a possible relationship angle, with the exact cause of death awaiting post-mortem results.
  • Authorities are continuing their probe, vowing further action based on evidence.

The body of a 15-year-old boy who had been missing for five days after leaving home for coaching classes was recovered from a water body in Chiluatal area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Prince, a resident of Mohammadpur Tola Parsouna. He had left home for a coaching institute in Betiahata on September 23 but did not reach there. His family lodged a missing person report after failing to trace him despite extensive searches.

 

Investigation Details Emerge

Police said the boy's last mobile phone location was traced to Pipiganj area before the device was switched off.

On Monday evening, a decomposed body was spotted floating in the water body in Chiluatal area by locals, who alerted police. Family members later identified the deceased as Prince from his clothes.

The body has been sent to BRD Medical College for post-mortem, police said.

Family Alleges Foul Play

Tension prevailed at the mortuary as relatives alleged that Prince had been murdered. His father claimed that the boy was in contact with a Class 11 girl and alleged that the death was linked to their relationship, an official said.

Acting on the complaint, police detained the girl, her parents and her brother for questioning.

Chiluatal Station House Officer Suraj Singh said preliminary investigation suggests a possible relationship angle, but the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem.

"Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence," the SHO said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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