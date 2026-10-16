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Missing Girl's Body Discovered In Well In Ballia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 19:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, sees a seven-year-old girl's body found in a well on Friday morning after she went missing on Thursday, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A seven-year-old girl, identified as Ananya, went missing on Thursday afternoon from her village in Ballia.
  • Her family searched for her when she did not return by evening and subsequently informed the police.
  • A case was registered against an unidentified person late on Thursday night based on a complaint lodged by the girl's uncle.
  • The girl's body was discovered in a well at a short distance from her home on Friday morning.

The body of a seven-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday was found in a well near her home here on Friday morning, police said.

The girl, identified as Ananya, had left her home in a village under the Ubhaon police station area on Thursday afternoon to play, they said.

 

When she did not return by evening, her family searched for her but could not locate her.

The family subsequently informed the police, and a case was registered against an unidentified person late on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's uncle.

Ubhaon police station SHO Anil Kumar Upadhyay said the girl's body was found in a well at a short distance from her home on Friday morning.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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