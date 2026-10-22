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Odisha Police Investigate Gruesome Death Of Missing Teen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 22, 2026 21:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Odisha police are investigating the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl whose half-burnt body was found in Balasore, with her family alleging abduction, gang-rape, and murder.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police on Thursday recovered the half-burnt, decomposed body of a 14-year-old girl in Balasore, Odisha.
  • The girl had been missing since October 16 after going to a local market.
  • Her family alleges she was abducted, gang-raped, and murdered, with her body burnt to destroy evidence.
  • Villagers on Thursday discovered slippers and scarves near a field, leading to the discovery of the body.
  • An investigation is underway, and one person has been detained in connection with the case.

Police on Thursday recovered the half-burnt, decomposed body of a girl who had been missing for the last six days in Odisha's Balasore district, an officer said.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Case

The 14-year-old girl, a resident of a village under Jaleswar police station jurisdiction, had been missing since October 16 after going to a local market in the evening to have snacks, but she did not return home. Her family had lodged a complaint at Nampo police outpost.

 

Some villagers on Thursday found slippers and scarves lying near a field and, at a distance, the half-burnt body of a girl with burn injuries to her face, abdomen and chest.

The family of the girl alleged that she had been abducted, gang-raped and murdered. They also alleged that miscreants had burnt her body to destroy evidence.

Two DSP-rank officers from the district police headquarters reached the spot and began an investigation with the help of forensic teams.

The police seized the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

"An investigation is underway, and one person has been detained in connection with the case," said a police officer.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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