Emotional Bond Leads Delhi Teen To Odisha With Woman Fleeing Domestic Violence

Delhi Police successfully traced a 16-year-old girl to Odisha, who had gone missing after developing an emotional attachment to a 32-year-old woman reportedly fleeing domestic violence, highlighting the intricate nature of missing persons investigations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 16-year-old girl missing from Delhi's Inderpuri was traced to Odisha.

She was found with a 32-year-old woman, Pooja, to whom she had developed an emotional attachment.

Pooja had reportedly experienced domestic violence, prompting the girl to accompany her to her parental home.

Delhi Police used CCTV footage and technical surveillance, coordinating with Odisha police for the successful tracing.

The case highlights the complexities of emotional bonds and the role of police in inter-state missing person cases.

A 16-year-old girl who went missing from her home in west Delhi's Inderpuri earlier this month after becoming emotionally attached to a 32-year-old woman who had allegedly experienced domestic violence was traced to Odisha along with the woman, police said on Thursday.

The girl accompanied the woman, Pooja, to her parental home in Odisha, according to the police.

The minor had gone missing from her house around 10 am on September 16, following which her father approached the Inderpuri police station and an FIR was registered.

Investigation Details Emerge

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and found the girl leaving her home carrying a bag and boarding a three-wheeler, officials said.

The three-wheeler driver was questioned and told police that he had dropped the girl at Patel Nagar Metro Station, they said.

Technical surveillance subsequently revealed that the girl had been in contact with a mobile number registered in the name of Pooja (32), who used to live in the same locality as the minor, according to police.

Further inquiry revealed that Pooja was also missing from her residence and her mobile phone was switched off, they said.

Inter-State Coordination Leads To Tracing

Police tracked the handset and found that it had moved from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha, with its location eventually traced to Bhanjan Nagar in Ganjam district, officials said.

The location inputs were shared with the Ganjam police on September 26 for necessary action, they said.

On September 27, the girl's parents attended a Jan Sunwai at Inderpuri police station, where their grievance was heard by Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar V Swami.

The DCP subsequently contacted senior police officers in Odisha and coordinated with the Ganjam police for the girl's early tracing, officials said.

A team of Delhi Police also travelled to Odisha and coordinated with the local police, they said. The minor and Pooja were traced from Bhanjan Nagar on September 29.

Emotional Attachment Revealed

During further inquiry, the girl told police that Pooja had experienced domestic violence and that she had become emotionally attached to her. The girl said she accompanied Pooja to her parental home in Odisha, police said.