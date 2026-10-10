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Maharashtra Teacher Found Dead After Suicide Note

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 19:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A prominent school teacher in Beed, Maharashtra, was tragically found dead in a well on Saturday, days after leaving a digital suicide note, prompting a police investigation into the unclear motive.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 49-year-old teacher, Sandeep Vilasbuwa Joshi, was found dead in a well in Beed on Saturday.
  • Joshi had gone missing on Friday after leaving a digital suicide note indicating he intended to end his life.
  • Locals discovered his body floating in a well near Khandeshwari temple on Saturday morning and alerted the police.
  • Police have registered a case of accidental death, and the exact motive behind the extreme step remains unclear.

A missing teacher from a prominent school in Beed city of Maharashtra was found dead inside a well near a temple on Saturday after leaving behind a suicide note, police said.

Investigation Underway

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Vilasbuwa Joshi (49), went missing on Friday, an official said.

 

According to police, locals spotted a body floating inside the well near Khandeshwari temple on Saturday morning and alerted the police.

Police said Joshi had left his house on Friday afternoon after leaving behind a digital suicide note indicating that he intended to end his life. After family members discovered the note, they launched an extensive search, but failed to trace him.

The exact motive behind the extreme step remains unclear, an official said, adding that police have registered a case of accidental death.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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beed teacher deathsandeep vilasbuwa joshimaharashtra suicidemissing teacher foundaccidental death case

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