Missing Australian NRI murdered by brother over property

A shocking property dispute in Amritsar has led to the alleged murder of a Melbourne-based Indian-origin teacher by his own brother.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Melbourne-based Indian-origin teacher Sunil Sharma was allegedly murdered by his brother Satish Sharma over a property dispute in Amritsar.

Sunil was reportedly drugged with sleeping pills, killed with a baseball bat, and his body was thrown into a canal.

The conspiracy involved Satish, his wife, son, and property dealers attempting to usurp Sunil's properties using a fake power of attorney.

Sunil's daughter, Surbhi Sharma, had previously made a public appeal to the Punjab Chief Minister for help in locating her missing father.

Police have arrested Satish, his wife, and son, frozen a bank account, and are searching for Sunil's body and two other alleged conspirators.

A 66-year-old Melbourne-based Indian-origin teacher who went missing in Amritsar last month was allegedly murdered by his brother over his properties, police said on Saturday.

Sunil Sharma, who had come to India last month to sell his property in Amritsar, was allegedly given sleeping pills, killed with a baseball bat, and his body was thrown in a canal of the Harike feeder. Teams have been deployed to locate his body, the police said.

The revelation came days after Sunil's daughter Surbhi Sharma made an impassioned appeal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for help in finding her father.

Property Dispute Leads To Tragic Murder

Sunil landed in India last month and travelled to Amritsar in connection with the sale and maintenance of a property he owned there. On May 22, he went missing. The disappearance of Sunil, a mathematics teacher in Melbourne, attracted media attention in Australia, where his family has been desperately seeking answers on his whereabouts since his disappearance.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwalpreet Singh said the investigation revealed that Sunil's brother Satish Sharma wanted to sell properties of the Aussie teacher through a fake power of attorney in connivance with some property dealers. Sunil had two properties in Mohali and Amritsar.

An FIR was filed in the matter, followed by Satish, his wife and his son decamping. The three were nabbed in Delhi.

Conspiracy Unravels: How The Crime Occurred

According to the police, Satish conspired to usurp Sunil's properties with the help of three property dealers, and called his brother on May 16 to come to Amritsar for the sale. The police also arrested Lakshman Singh, a property dealer, who revealed that Sunil was given food spiked with sleeping pills. When he became unconscious, Satish hit his head with a baseball bat and killed him.

The SSP said Sunil's car was found abandoned in the Golden Temple's parking lot. He drove the same car to come to Amritsar from Mohali for a paint job of his property. Sunil would often come to India to buy and sell properties in Punjab.

The SSP said the police have frozen a bank account of Satish with Rs 14 lakh in it. A hunt is on for two more people, Manjinder Singh and Judgebir Singh, allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Daughter's Appeal Highlighted Disappearance

A few days ago, Sunil's daughter Surbhi had appealed to the Punjab chief minister and the state government to deploy resources to locate her father. "I seek help to bring back my father. My father has been missing since May 22 from Amritsar. We have no whereabouts about him yet. His phone is switched off," she had said.