Missing Agniveer found hanging in empty barrack in UP

A 22-year-old Agniveer, Jasanpreet Singh, was tragically found dead by hanging in a vacant barrack at the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Fatehgarh, prompting a joint investigation by military and local police into the circumstances of his death.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 22-year-old Agniveer, Jasanpreet Singh, was found dead in a vacant barrack in Fatehgarh.

Singh had been missing for three days before his body was discovered.

Preliminary findings suggest the Agniveer died by hanging, with the barrack bolted from inside.

The incident occurred at the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Fatehgarh.

Army authorities and local police are conducting a joint investigation into the circumstances of his death.

A 22-year-old Agniveer, who had been missing for the past three days, was found hanging inside a vacant barrack of the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Fatehgarh on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Jasanpreet Singh, a resident of Bhagatgarh village under Talewal police station area in Punjab's Barnala district.

Singh was posted with the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre and had arrived in Fatehgarh in March this year for training.

According to officials, he had gone missing from his battalion three days ago, prompting regimental authorities to launch efforts to trace him.

Investigation Into Agniveer's Death

The incident came to light after a strong foul smell emanated from a deserted barrack near the Military Training Centre (MTC) quarters.

The police were alerted and a team led by Central Jail outpost in-charge Shiv Kumar reached the spot. Upon opening the locked barrack, the police found Singh's body hanging from a noose.

Officials said the body appeared to be two to three days old and was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

A forensic team was then called to examine the scene and collect evidence.

Barrack had been bolding from inside

Preliminary investigation suggested that the barrack had been bolted from inside and that the Agniveer had allegedly hanged himself, the police said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to officials of the concerned Army unit.

According to sources, the post-mortem report indicated death due to hanging and suggested that the incident had occurred around two days before the body was discovered.

Army authorities and local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The soldier's family has been informed, officials said, adding that the incident has cast a pall of gloom over the regiment.