Rediff.com  » News » Missile hits Egyptian medical facility, Israel says...

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 27, 2023 15:31 IST
Israel has determined that a missile which hit the Egyptian Red Sea town of Taba overnight was fired from Yemen, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Friday morning.

IMAGE: Dust is seen as Egyptian security sources say that a projectile fell in the Red Sea resort town of Nuweiba, on October 27, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Ahmed Ona via Reuters

The missile originated in 'the Red Sea area', said Israel Defence Forces Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

"In the last few hours, an aerial threat was detected in the Red Sea area. Fighter jets were scrambled to the threat area and the issue is under investigation," R Adm Hagari said.

Egyptian media reports said six people were injured when the missile hit a medical facility in Taba, a resort town adjacent to the Israeli city of Eilat.

 

A United States warship in the Red Sea shot down three missiles fired from Yemen that were heading north, towards Israel on October 19.

Saudi Arabia is reported to have shot down another missile fired from Yemen.

The launches are attributed to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed threatened on Sunday that 'Israeli ships in the Red Sea will be targeted' if Israeli air strikes on Gaza continue.

At least 233 hostages have been confirmed as kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas on October 7, R Adm Hagari said on Friday.

He stressed that this number is not final and the military is continuing to investigate new information.

