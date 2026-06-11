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Unidentified Miscreants Vandalise Delhi Pub

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 14:48 IST

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Police in New Delhi are actively investigating a recent vandalism incident at the D.O.T Club in Azadpur, where unidentified miscreants attacked the pub with sticks and scythes, prompting an FIR and ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A pub in Azadpur, northwest Delhi, was vandalised by unidentified miscreants.
  • Attackers used sticks and scythes to damage property at the D.O.T Club.
  • Police have registered an FIR and identified some suspects using CCTV footage.
  • The motive behind the vandalism is currently unknown, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the accused.

A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised a pub in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area after arriving in a car and attacking the premises with sticks and scythes, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around midnight on the intervening night of June 10 and 11 at the D.O.T Club operating in the Azadpur Metro Rail Station premises, they said.

Police Launch Investigation Into Pub Vandalism

According to police, the club owner, Om Singh, informed authorities that several persons arrived in a car and damaged property inside the pub using sticks and scythes before fleeing the spot. A police team rushed to the location after receiving information, but found that all the accused had already escaped, an officer said.

 

Police examined CCTV footage from the area and have identified some of the suspects involved in the attack. An FIR has been registered at Azadpur Metro police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused, they added. Further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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