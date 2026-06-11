Odisha Police Encounter: Notorious Criminal Injured, 3 Cops Hurt

In a dramatic police encounter in Odisha's Bhadrak district, notorious miscreant Prafulla Mallik alias Pappu, wanted in 25 criminal cases, was injured in a gunfight while allegedly planning a robbery, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A notorious miscreant, Prafulla Mallik alias Pappu, was injured in a police encounter in Bhadrak, Odisha.

Pappu, facing approximately 25 criminal cases, sustained a bullet injury during a raid on his robbery planning hideout.

Three police personnel, including an Inspector and an ASI, received minor injuries during the scuffle.

Police recovered a country-made gun and ammunition from the scene, though Pappu's associate escaped.

A miscreant was injured in a gunfight with police in Odisha's Bhadrak district, an officer said on Thursday. The incident took place at Nuasahi area under the Bhadrak Rural police limits at about 3 am on Thursday. The injured miscreant was identified as Prafulla Mallik alias Pappu, a resident of Dandaharipur village under Anantapur police station limits in Balasore district. He received a bullet injury on the right leg, and his health condition is stable, said Dr Rakesh Behera of District Headquarters Hospital here. Pappu was shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment, the police said, adding that there were around 25 criminal cases against him in different police stations in Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Police Personnel Injured In Encounter

Bhadrak SP Manoj Kumar Rout said three police personnel were also injured during the scuffle with the accused person. "The injured police personnel were provided preliminary treatment and later discharged. They were not hospitalised as the injury was minor in nature," the SP said. According to Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Bhadrak Town Police Station, Pravanshi Sekhar Mishra, the injured police personnel were identified as Bhadrak Rural Police Station Inspector Subrata Das, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Srikanta Jena, and a constable.

Police said the raid was conducted at the hideout of Pappu, where he was planning a robbery along with an associate. "He opened two rounds of fire at the police team, and we retaliated, following which Pappu sustained gunshot injury on the right leg," a police officer involved in the operation said. A country-made gun, two used cartridges, and two live ammunition were recovered from the place of occurrence, police said. His associate, however, managed to flee the spot.