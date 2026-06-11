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Notorious Criminal Injured In Odisha Police Gunfight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 10:49 IST

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A notorious criminal with 25 cases, Prafulla Mallik alias Pappu, was injured in a police gunfight in Odisha's Bhadrak district after he opened fire on officers during a raid on his robbery hideout.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Notorious criminal Prafulla Mallik alias Pappu was injured in a police gunfight in Bhadrak, Odisha.
  • The incident occurred during a police raid on Pappu's hideout where he was planning a robbery.
  • Pappu, facing approximately 25 criminal cases, opened fire on police before being shot in the leg.
  • Police recovered a country-made gun and ammunition from the scene, while an associate fled.

A miscreant was injured in a gunfight with police in Odisha's Bhadrak district, an officer said on Thursday. The incident took place at Nuasahi area under the Bhadrak Rural police limits at about 3 am on Thursday. The injured miscreant was identified as Prafulla Mallik alias Pappu. He received a bullet injury on the right leg, and his health condition is stable, said Dr Rakesh Behera of District Headquarters Hospital here.

Police Encounter Details And Criminal Background

Pappu was shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment, the police said, adding that there were around 25 criminal cases against him in different police stations in Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Police said the raid was conducted at the hideout of Pappu, where he was planning a robbery along with an associate. "He opened two rounds of fire at the police team, and we retaliated, following which Pappu sustained gunshot injury on the right leg," a police officer involved in the operation said.

 

A country-made gun, two used cartridges, and two live ammunition were recovered from the place of occurrence, police said. His associate, however, managed to flee the spot.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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