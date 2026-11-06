Hazaribag Police Nab Mining Firing Suspect After Encounter

Jharkhand police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect, Anshu Dubey, in Hazaribag following a dramatic encounter, linking him to a firing incident at a local mining company.

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Key Points A suspect involved in a mining company firing incident was arrested in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, after a police encounter.

The accused, Anshu Dubey, sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg during the gunfight on Thursday.

Dubey confessed to the firing incident at a mining company gate on October 27 and attempted to fire at police during weapon recovery.

Police seized a pistol, cartridges, and a mobile phone from the accused.

A miscreant allegedly involved in a firing incident at a mining company was arrested after a brief encounter in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Friday.

The accused sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg during the gunfight with police in the Karmatila forest area within Urimari police station limits on Thursday while trying to evade arrest, they said.

Police Operation Leads To Arrest

"Acting on a tip-off, police detained the accused, identified as Anshu Dubey (22), a resident of Garhwa district, on Thursday. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the firing incident at a mining company gate on October 27 and said he hid a pistol in the forest area," Hazaribag SP Aman Kumar said.

Based on his disclosure, police took him to the forest to recover the weapon. During this, he pushed a constable, retrieved the hidden weapon and opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing by police, he sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. The accused is undergoing treatment in a government hospital, the SP said.

Police seized the pistol, two cartridges, one empty shell and a mobile phone from his possession. Further investigation is underway, another police officer said.

The firing incident at the mining company gate occurred on October 27, the officer said.