Six minors involved in a public assault in Kurla, Mumbai, have been sent to a correctional home by the Juvenile Justice Board after a video of the incident went viral, highlighting concerns about juvenile delinquency.

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Key Points Six minors were detained for allegedly assaulting a young couple in a public garden in Kurla.

The Juvenile Justice Board sent the boys, aged 12-15, to a correctional home until December 4.

A video of the incident, showing the couple being hit and chased, went viral on social media on Friday.

Police registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt.

Six minors detained for allegedly assaulting a young man and woman at a public garden in Kurla here have been sent to a correctional home till December 4 by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Details Of The Incident

The six boys, in the 12-15 age group, were produced before the JJB on Saturday.

A video of the incident at Pramod Mahajan Garden behind a mall in Kurla West went viral on social media on Friday.

It showed the young man and woman being surrounded by a group of minors, who then proceeded to hit them with a stick, punch and kick them, before chasing after them as they tried to escape.

The police registered a case under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).