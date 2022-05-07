News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Minorities Commission notice to Punjab over Bagga's 'turbanless' arrest

Minorities Commission notice to Punjab over Bagga's 'turbanless' arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 07, 2022 21:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Commission for Minorities on Saturday sought a report from Punjab chief secretary within seven days on allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban while being arrested by Punjab police.

IMAGE: Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and his supporters flash the victory sign upon his arrival, at his residence after being produced before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home on Friday morning, but the Haryana Police stopped him in that state while being taken to Punjab. The Delhi Police then took him back to the national capital.

Bagga's father Preetpal Singh has alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him.

 

In a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during arrest by Punjab police on Friday.

This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, it said.

"You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days i.e. latest by 14.5.2022 to the Commission," the letter said.

Recounting the events of the Friday morning, Preetpal Singh said the family, including Bagga, had finished breakfast at their west Delhi home when two Punjab Police personnel came in. The two policemen had visited the family earlier as well.

"We offered them tea and they behaved and talked calmly and Tajinder was sitting there. A few minutes later, 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke in. They dragged Tajinder out and did not allow him to cover his head," he had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bagga faces arrest again, Mohali court issues warrant
Bagga faces arrest again, Mohali court issues warrant
3 states, 1 arrest, kidnapping FIR: The Bagga story
3 states, 1 arrest, kidnapping FIR: The Bagga story
HC rejects Punjab's plea to keep Bagga in Haryana
HC rejects Punjab's plea to keep Bagga in Haryana
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP-AAP war of words erupts over Bagga's arrest

BJP-AAP war of words erupts over Bagga's arrest

Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga

Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances