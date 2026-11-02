Minor Victim Identifies Granite Baron In Sexual Harassment Case

Granite baron R Veeramani has been identified by a minor victim in an alleged sexual harassment case, leading to further police action including raids and international efforts to apprehend an accomplice.

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Key Points A minor victim identified granite baron R Veeramani as the main accused in a sexual harassment case during an identification parade.

Veeramani is one of eight individuals arrested by the Greater Chennai Police's Anti-Vice Squad for multiple cases of sexual harassment against minors.

Formal arrests were recorded on October 28 for Veeramani in three cases, and for Shanthi, Mahendrasimhan, and Lasar in one case each.

Police conducted raids and seized crucial evidence from a residence and a dance school.

Look Out Circulars have been issued, and efforts are underway to impound the passport of an alleged accomplice, Prakash, and bring him back to India.

A minor victim identified the main accused, granite baron R Veeramani, in an alleged sexual harassment case during an identification parade conducted at Puzhal Central Prison, police said.

Investigation Progresses In Minor Harassment Case

Veeramani, who already has eight cases pending against him, is among eight individuals arrested by the Greater Chennai Police's Anti-Vice Squad for multiple cases of sexual harassment against minors, they said.

The other arrested suspects, who have also been remanded to Puzhal Central Prison, were identified as Shanthi, Mahendrasimhan, Lasar, Ganesan, Babu, Parthiban, and Sakthivel, an official release said on Monday.

Formal arrests were recorded on October 28 for Veeramani in three of the eight registered cases, and for Shanthi, Mahendrasimhan, and Lasar in one case.

Advancing the probe, police authorities conducted raids at the Kolathur residence of Ganesan and a dance school run by Shanthi in Neelankarai. Crucial evidence related to the investigation was seized during these searches, the release said.

To prevent the suspects from fleeing the country, Look Out Circular (LOC) notices have been issued against the accused connected to Veeramani's cases. Authorities are also taking action to impound the passport of an individual named Prakash, who allegedly assisted Veeramani in attempting to cover up his crimes before fleeing abroad, and efforts are currently underway to bring him back to India.