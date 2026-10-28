Police Act On Sexual Abuse Of Tribal Girl Despite Parents' Refusal

Authorities in Baran district have registered a case under the POCSO Act after a 13-year-old tribal girl was allegedly sexually abused, leading to critical injuries and emergency surgery, despite her parents initially refusing police intervention.

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Key Points A 13-year-old tribal girl in Baran district was allegedly sexually abused, suffering critical injuries and profuse bleeding, necessitating emergency surgery at Kota's JK Lon Hospital on Wednesday.

Despite initial refusal from the girl's parents for a police report and medical examination, police took cognisance and registered a case under the POCSO Act against unidentified accused on Tuesday night.

Doctors at Kota hospital confirmed "criminal assault and sexual abuse" and noted the mother's repeated refusal for examination, even suggesting a close family member was involved.

The girl underwent surgery on Tuesday and is currently out of danger, with her medical examination underway on Wednesday.

Police proceeded with the medical examination on Wednesday due to the severity of the matter, lodging a case based on available information.

A 13-year-old tribal girl in Baran district was allegedly assaulted and sexually abused, resulting in excessive bleeding and critical injuries, prompting the doctors to immediately conduct surgery on her at Kota's JK Lon Hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

Police Intervention Despite Parental Refusal

Despite the girl's parents refusing a police report and medical examination. The police took cognisance and registered a case under the POCSO Act against unidentified accused on Tuesday night and conducted her medical examination on Wednesday, they said.

The girl is under treatment and out of danger, they said, adding that her medical examination is underway.

The incident came to light on Monday when the girl was brought to Baran district hospital in the evening, where doctors noticed her critical condition with injuries and profuse bleeding.

After the minor's condition continued to deteriorate, the doctors at Baran hospital referred her to JK Lon hospital, where a medical team stabilised her condition, they said.

Medical Confirmation Of Assault And Family Cover-Up

The doctors in Kota hospital confirmed "criminal assault and sexual abuse of the minor tribal girl", saying she arrived with profuse bleeding and critical injuries from Baran district hospital on Monday night.

The doctors further noted that the girl's mother initially refused the medical examination and claimed nothing happened despite her condition indicating assault and recommending a medico-legal case (MLC).

The girl is currently out of danger after undergoing surgery on Tuesday, the doctors said, adding that her mother repeatedly refused and rejected the medical examination and police report and pointed out the assault was committed by a close family member, prompting the family to attempt to cover the matter.

Kasbathana SHO Yogesh Sharma said no formal statement or report was provided yet either by the girl or her parents.

However, the police, in view of the severity of the matter, managed to get her medical examination done on Wednesday, the SHO said.

Shahabad DSP Hament Gautam said the police took cognisance of the matter and, based on the information, lodged a case of assault and sexual abuse under sections of the POCSO Act against unidentified accused.