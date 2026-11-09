Two Arrested In Latehar Rape Case Under BNS, POCSO Act

Authorities in Jharkhand's Latehar district have arrested two individuals under the BNS and POCSO Act following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl, highlighting the challenges victims face in reporting such crimes.

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Key Points A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Jharkhand's Latehar district, as reported by police on Monday.

Police arrested two accused on Saturday after the survivor reported the incident to the Chandwa police station.

The incident took place on October 17, but the victim delayed reporting due to fear of social stigma.

The accused have been booked under the BNS and the POCSO Act, and both are adults.

Both accused have confessed to the incident, and further investigation into the case is underway.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

Police Action And Legal Framework

Police arrested two accused in connection with the case on Saturday after the survivor reported the incident to the Chandwa police station, an officer said.

"The incident took place in a village on October 17. The victim is an orphan and works as a domestic help in a house in the village. She feared social stigma, which led to the delay in reporting the incident to the police," said Chandwa police station officer-in-charge Manoranjan Prasad.

The accused have been booked under the BNS and the POCSO Act. Both are adults, he said.

Both accused have confessed to the incident. The victim was sent to a government hospital for medical examination. Further investigation into the case is underway, he said.