Police Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Child Rape Accused In Sitapur

Sitapur Police successfully apprehended a man accused of raping a six-year-old girl following a dramatic encounter, highlighting swift action against child sexual abuse under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points Sitapur Police arrested a man accused of child rape after an exchange of fire.

The accused, identified as Avdhram alias Bhole Shankar, sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police recovered a 12-bore country-made pistol and ammunition from the apprehended accused.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police announced a Rs 25,000 reward for the police team involved in the arrest.

A man accused of raping a six-year-old girl was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Avdhram alias Bhole Shankar, a resident of Saddupur Mahariya, sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter and was admitted to a community health centre in Reusa, police said.

Police Action And Recovery

The incident involving the minor was reported on Monday following which a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

A police team, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Durgesh Kumar Singh and led by Circle Officer Mahmudabad Kapoor Kumar, launched a search for the accused.

Around 6 am on Tuesday, the team spotted the accused near Berra village and surrounded him, police said.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting the personnel to retaliate. He was injured and subsequently apprehended, Singh said.

A 12-bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge and Rs 350 in cash were recovered from his possession, he said.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Ankur Aggarwal announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team involved in the arrest and commended its efforts.