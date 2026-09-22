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Police Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Child Rape Accused In Sitapur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 22, 2026 10:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sitapur Police successfully apprehended a man accused of raping a six-year-old girl following a dramatic encounter, highlighting swift action against child sexual abuse under the POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Sitapur Police arrested a man accused of child rape after an exchange of fire.
  • The accused, identified as Avdhram alias Bhole Shankar, sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter.
  • A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • Police recovered a 12-bore country-made pistol and ammunition from the apprehended accused.
  • Sitapur Superintendent of Police announced a Rs 25,000 reward for the police team involved in the arrest.

A man accused of raping a six-year-old girl was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Avdhram alias Bhole Shankar, a resident of Saddupur Mahariya, sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter and was admitted to a community health centre in Reusa, police said.

 

Police Action And Recovery

The incident involving the minor was reported on Monday following which a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

A police team, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Durgesh Kumar Singh and led by Circle Officer Mahmudabad Kapoor Kumar, launched a search for the accused.

Around 6 am on Tuesday, the team spotted the accused near Berra village and surrounded him, police said.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting the personnel to retaliate. He was injured and subsequently apprehended, Singh said.

A 12-bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge and Rs 350 in cash were recovered from his possession, he said.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Ankur Aggarwal announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team involved in the arrest and commended its efforts.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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