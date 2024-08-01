Minor leak from Parliament glass dome fixed: LS secretariat

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday said a minor water leak in the new Parliament building was due to displacement of an adhesive material used to fix glass domes over the lobby and corrective measures were taken immediately.

IMAGE: Parliament building. Photograph: ANI Photo

The statement came as several opposition members shared videos of the leaking roof of the new Parliament building and questioned the weather resilience of the structure.

'During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby,' the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

It said the problem was detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately.

'Thereafter, no further leakage of water has been noticed,' the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Heavy rains in the national capital region on Wednesday caused water logging in several parts of the city.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said water had accumulated opposite Makar Dwar of the Parliament building and it also got drained out quickly.

It said that glass domes were incorporated in several parts of the new building keeping in view the concept of Green Parliament so that abundant natural light could be utilized in day to day work of the Parliament.