Why A Teenager Allegedly Hacked His Father To Death In Alwar

Police in Alwar, Rajasthan, have detained a 17-year-old boy in connection with the alleged murder of his father, who was reportedly hacked to death while asleep after a family dispute.

Key Points A 17-year-old boy was detained in Alwar, Rajasthan, for allegedly killing his father with a sharp weapon.

The incident occurred while the father, Rohitash Kumar, an e-rickshaw driver, was asleep.

The boy's maternal uncle lodged an FIR after the boy called him for help, leading to the discovery of the body.

Preliminary investigation suggests the attack followed a verbal altercation and the father's recent alcohol consumption.

A 17-year-old boy was detained for allegedly hacking his father to death with a sharp-edged weapon while he was asleep in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Ramkripal Nagar area on Tuesday night. SHO of Aravali Vihar police station Rameshwar Dayal said the teenager was later detained after his maternal uncle lodged an FIR.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The deceased, Rohitash Kumar, worked as an e-rickshaw driver in Alwar city. Police said Rohitash and his son were alone at home at the time of the incident, as his wife had gone to her parental home to attend a function. According to the family members, the boy called his maternal uncle late on Tuesday night and asked him to come home and save his father. When relatives reached the house, they found Rohitash lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries to his neck.

The SHO said Rohitash had gone to sleep after returning home on Tuesday night when the boy allegedly attacked him, resulting in his death on the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that Rohitash had been consuming liquor for the past four days and had a verbal altercation with his son earlier in the day. The boy allegedly attacked him in a fit of rage, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.