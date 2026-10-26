Teenager Apprehended For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler In UP

Police in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, have apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a one-year-old toddler, leading to his placement in a juvenile observation home.

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Key Points A 16-year-old boy was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a one-year-old toddler in Maharajganj, UP.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday afternoon when the teenager was playing with the child at a neighbour's house.

The child's mother found her injured after hearing her cry loudly, and the teenager allegedly fled the scene.

An FIR was registered, and the teenager was sent to a juvenile observation home following court orders.

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a toddler here, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered at Bargadwa police station, and the teenager, held on Sunday, was sent to a juvenile observation home following court proceedings, officials said.

Details Of The Incident

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in a village under the Bargadwa police station area. The teenager had allegedly gone to a neighbour's house and was playing with the one-year-old child while her mother was washing clothes at the rear of the house.

Hearing the child cry loudly, her mother rushed inside and found her injured, police said, adding that the teenager allegedly fled the spot.

Police Action And Legal Proceedings

Police reached the village after receiving information about the incident and took the teenager into custody.

Nautanwa Circle Officer Basant Singh said an FIR had been registered under relevant legal provisions and the teenager was produced before a court.

He was subsequently sent to a juvenile observation home on the court's orders, Singh said, adding that further investigation was underway.