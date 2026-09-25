Kolkata Police Arrest Youth In POCSO Case After Minor Delivers Child

In a significant development, Kolkata police have arrested a youth under the stringent POCSO Act following the birth of a child to a minor girl, highlighting the serious legal consequences for such offences.

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Key Points A youth was arrested in Kolkata under the POCSO Act after a minor girl gave birth to a child.

Hospital staff alerted police after discovering the mother's minor age during the newborn's admission.

The minor girl alleged repeated sexual relations with the 19-year-old accused, leading to her pregnancy.

Police are investigating the case, including the possibility of marriage and involvement of other family members.

The arrest follows a recent government warning about strict action under the POCSO Act for cases involving minor pregnancies.

A youth was arrested under the POCSO Act on the charge of impregnating a minor girl who gave birth to a child in the city recently, a police officer said on Friday. She delivered a girl at her home on September 21 and was subsequently taken to Chittaranjan Seva Sadan hospital for medical treatment of the newborn, he said.

During the admission process, hospital authorities sought documents to verify the age of the mother and found that she was a minor. The hospital subsequently informed the local police station, following which a zero FIR was initially registered at Bhawanipur police station, he said. The case was later transferred to Entally police station as the alleged offence took place within its jurisdiction.

Investigation Details Emerge

During questioning, the girl reportedly told the police that the accused had repeatedly forced her into sexual relations from December 25 last year, following which she became pregnant. "Based on the girl's statement and the information received from the hospital, the accused was arrested from the Entally area. We are investigating the circumstances of the case and verifying the statements made during the investigation," the officer told PTI.

Broader Implications And Government Warning

Police are also investigating whether the 19-year-old accused and the minor had undergone any form of marriage and whether any family members or others were involved in the matter, he said. The arrest comes days after the BJP government warned that cases under the POCSO Act would be initiated against those responsible if a girl below 18 becomes pregnant or gives birth to a child. The government had also said that those found responsible could face imprisonment of up to 20 years and could be denied various social welfare benefits.