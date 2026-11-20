Noida police have arrested a 20-year-old man after an encounter in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat child-related crimes.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 20-year-old man was arrested in Noida following an encounter in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

The accused was a neighbour of the victim, who referred to him as her maternal uncle (mama).

Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol and a motorcycle from the accused's possession.

A case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act, Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A 20-year-old man was arrested following an encounter in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in a village in Noida, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Arrest

The accused, a neighbour of the girl whom she referred to as her maternal uncle (mama), has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Pravin Ranjan Singh said.

An illegal country-made pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

"The 20-year-old accused was arrested in the sexual assault case of a 12-year-old girl in Central Noida on Thursday. He was acquainted with the victim, who referred to him as her maternal uncle (mama)," Singh said.

The accused was apprehended following an encounter with the police, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act, Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.