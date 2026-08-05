Minor girl found guilty by UP JJB for five-year-old brother's murder

A Juvenile Justice Board in Bareilly has delivered a significant verdict, finding a minor girl guilty of her five-year-old brother's murder, a case that also saw her alleged lover sentenced to life imprisonment.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A minor girl has been found guilty by a Juvenile Justice Board in Bareilly for the murder of her five-year-old brother.

The murder occurred after the younger brother allegedly witnessed his sister in a compromising situation and threatened to inform their mother.

The girl's alleged lover, Mahesh, has already received a life sentence from a special POCSO court for his involvement in the crime.

The Juvenile Justice Board will determine the quantum of punishment for the minor girl separately, adhering to the Juvenile Justice Act.

The incident dates back to July 28, 2020, in the Nawabganj police station area.

A Juvenile Justice Board in Bareilly has held a minor girl guilty of murdering her five-year-old brother, who had allegedly caught her in a compromising position with a man and threatened to inform their mother, officials said.

The board on Wednesday said it would pass a separate order on the quantum of punishment after considering the juvenile's age and the provisions of the law.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The girl's alleged lover, Mahesh (23), has already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special POCSO court in the case.

Special public prosecutor Rajeev Tiwari said the incident took place on July 28, 2020, in the Nawabganj police station area when the victim's parents had gone out for work, leaving their five-year-old son and minor daughter at home.

According to the prosecution, the juvenile girl and Mahesh strangled the child to death after he saw them in a compromising position and said he would tell their mother about it.

They later dumped the body in the bushes in an attempt to conceal the crime.

A case was registered at the Nawabganj police station under charges of murder and other relevant offences.

Following investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the juvenile and the matter was tried before the Juvenile Justice Board, Tiwari said.

Legal Proceedings And Sentencing

Holding the girl guilty on the basis of evidence and records, the board observed that she was below 18 years of age at the time of the offence and, under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, could not be awarded either the death penalty or life imprisonment, he said.

The board said a separate sentencing order would be passed, according to the prosecutor.

In the same case, the special POCSO court had earlier convicted Mahesh of murder, offences under the POCSO Act and for causing disappearance of evidence, sentencing him to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 40,000, he added.