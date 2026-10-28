Kerala Teen's Unlicensed Driving Videos Lead To Mother's Arrest, Vehicle Seizure

A 16-year-old boy's social media posts of driving without a licence in Kerala have led to legal trouble for his mother and the seizure of vehicles, highlighting the consequences of underage driving.

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Key Points A 16-year-old boy was caught driving a car and motorcycle without a licence in Kerala.

He posted videos of his driving exploits on social media, leading to police action.

His mother was booked on Wednesday for allegedly allowing him to drive, and the car registered in her name was seized.

Police also seized a motorcycle the boy was riding and registered a case against its owner, who claimed he had sold it a few months ago.

The incident occurred after police intensified inspections over the past two days, spotting the car on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy who allegedly drove a car and a motorcycle without a licence and posted videos of his exploits on social media has landed his mother in trouble, with the police booking her for allowing him to drive and seizing the car registered in her name.

Mother Booked For Allowing Minor To Drive

The Adoor Traffic Police registered a case against Rajeena Noushad (52), a resident of Nedumon in Ezhamkulam, for allegedly allowing her minor son to drive without a licence, officials said on Wednesday.

The police seized a motorcycle that the boy had allegedly been riding. The vehicle was registered in the name of Ravindran (65), a resident of Pathirikkal in Kollam, against whom a case was also registered.

Ravindran told the police that he had sold the motorcycle a few months ago.

Social Media Posts Trigger Police Action

According to the police, a traffic sub-inspector had received information that the boy had been driving a car in the Adoor and Kodumon areas for some time.

He would often drive through busy parts of Adoor town and record videos of himself driving, which he later posted as reels on social media.

Acting on the information, the police intensified inspections in Adoor and nearby areas over the past two days.

At around 1 pm on Tuesday, the police spotted the car they were looking for in the Parakkode-Ezhamkulam area and stopped it.

However, a young man from Nedumon was behind the wheel, and he did not have a driving licence. The minor arrived at the spot shortly afterwards on a motorcycle.

The police took both the young man and the minor into custody.