Tragic End For Young Couple In Bareilly

A tragic incident in Bareilly sees a 16-year-old Dalit girl dead and her 21-year-old boyfriend critically ill after they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, prompting a police investigation into their reported marriage in Nainital.

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Key Points A 16-year-old Dalit girl died and her 21-year-old boyfriend is critically ill after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in Bareilly on Monday evening.

The girl, a Class 11 student, went missing on Saturday from Shahjahanpur, leading her family to file a complaint against the boyfriend, Sandeep Mishra, on Sunday.

Police traced the couple to Nainital, where they reportedly married, before receiving information they were in Bareilly and had consumed a poisonous substance.

Both were rushed to a hospital, where the girl died during treatment, while Mishra's condition remained critical.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

A 16-year-old dalit girl died and her 21-year-old boyfriend was critically ill after the two allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in Bareilly, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the two allegedly married in Nainital and consumed a poisonous substance in Bareilly.

Investigation Underway

The girl, a Class 11 student and resident of Tilhar police station area in Shahjahanpur district, had gone missing after leaving for school on Saturday, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said.

Her family members searched for her and subsequently learnt that Sandeep Mishra, a resident of the Puwayan police station area in Shahjahanpur, had allegedly taken her away, he said.

Acting on her father's complaint, the police registered a case against Mishra at the Tilhar police station on Sunday.

A police team constituted to trace the girl conducted searches at the accused's residence, Dixit said.

During the investigation, police traced the couple's location to Nainital and learnt that they had allegedly married there, the SP said, adding that before they could reach Nainital, it received information that the two were in Bareilly and had consumed a poisonous substance.

A police team was subsequently dispatched to Bareilly, he added.

Bareilly City Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam said police received information on Monday evening that a young man and a minor girl had consumed a poisonous substance at Gandhi Udyan.

Both were rushed to a hospital, where the girl died during treatment, while Mishra's condition remained critical, he said.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation into the case is underway, police said.