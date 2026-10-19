One Arrested In Latur Minor Assault And Stripping Case

Latur police have made an arrest in connection with the assault and stripping of a minor boy, an incident from June that recently gained attention after a video circulated on social media, prompting a swift investigation and a public appeal for privacy.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Latur police arrested one accused in a minor assault and stripping case four months ago.

The incident, which occurred in June, came to light after a video surfaced on social media on Sunday.

A case has been registered under charges including attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, and provisions of the POCSO Act.

Three police teams have been deployed to trace the remaining three suspects.

Authorities have appealed to the public not to share or circulate the video to protect the minor victim's identity.

Police have arrested one of the four accused allegedly involved in assaulting and stripping a minor boy in Maharashtra's Latur city four months ago, officials said on Monday.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place at an open premises under the MIDC police station limits in June, and a video of the assault surfaced on social media on Sunday, they said.

After coming across the video, the police traced the victim and identified all four accused, an official said without disclosing the boy's age or the motive behind the assault.

One of the accused has been arrested, while three police teams have been deployed to trace the other suspects, the official said.

A case has been registered at the MIDC police station on charges of attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Police have appealed to the public not to share or circulate the video, warning that it could reveal the identity of the minor victim, which is a punishable offence.