A special court in Mumbai has ruled that a 17-year-old accused in the high-profile Tiger Shroff attack case will be tried by the Juvenile Justice Board, highlighting the legal implications of age in criminal proceedings.

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Key Points A special court has ordered a 17-year-old accused in the Tiger Shroff attack case to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The accused, confirmed as a minor, will be sent to a correctional home instead of jail.

His minor status was verified through school and birth certificates, showing he was 17 years, 10 months and 18 days old at the time of the attack on October 18.

Two shooters fired five rounds at Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu on October 18, injuring his driver and a vlogger.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing, and police have named Anil Pandit as a wanted accused.

A special court here has ordered that an accused in the actor Tiger Shroff attack case be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after it was confirmed that he was 17 years old.

Minority Confirmed For Accused

The accused, who was one of the shooters, will be produced before the JJB and be sent to a correctional home instead of jail.

Earlier this month, the boy's father filed an application stating that his son was a minor and should therefore not be produced before the regular court.

The special court had then ordered the police to verify the claims.

The city police had sent a team to Haryana to verify the boy's school records.

On Wednesday, the prosecution submitted his documents, including the school leaving certificate and birth certificate, showing that the boy was born on November 30, 2008.

The boy was 17 years, 10 months and 18 days old at the time of the attack on the actor, making him a minor.

The court then ordered that he be produced before the JJB.

"From the inquiry conducted, the accused is found to be a 'child' on the date of the incident. Therefore, it is necessary to produce him before the Juvenile Justice Board," Special Judge S R Navander said.

Details Of The Attack And Investigation

Two shooters fired five rounds at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu on October 18. While the 36-year-old actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured.

Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the firing.

Police have named jailed gangster Bishnoi's aide Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case.

The minor accused was arrested the next day in Rajasthan.