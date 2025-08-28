HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Minneapolis shooter had 'Nuke India' scribbled on his gun

By Yoshita Singh
August 28, 2025 11:26 IST

A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had 'Nuke India' written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.

IMAGE: A mourner writes a message on a memorial cross following a prayer vigil at Academy of Holy Angels, following a shooting earlier in the day at Annunciation Church in Richfield, Minnesota, on August 27, 2025. Photograph: Tim Evans/Reuters

The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, from Minnesota, opened fire in the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday killing two children aged 8 and 10 and injuring 17 people. Westman then allegedly killed himself.

Video footage circulating online allegedly showed Westman displaying his ammunition, rifles and guns.

 

'Nuke India' is written in white on one of the guns.

Journalist Laura Loomer said in a post on X that the Minnesota shooter had 'Mashallah' and 'Nuke India' written on his gun.

He also wrote 'Israel Must Fall'.

'Clearly influenced by anti-Indian and Anti-Jewish Islamic propaganda. Not really a shocker to see a person like this living in Ilhan Omar's district kill Catholics. Another example of the Red-Green alliance,' Loomer said.

Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is the US representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district since 2019.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
