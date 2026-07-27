Ministers helping break my fast was our victory: Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk asserts that Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violent resistance are as potent today as they were a century ago, following the successful conclusion of student-led protests in Ladakh.

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk in hospital during his hunger strike. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sonam Wangchuk affirmed that Mahatma Gandhi's methods of non-violent resistance remain highly relevant, citing the success of recent student protests.

He clarified that Union ministers breaking his fast symbolised the Centre's acceptance of demands, aligning with Ladakhi traditions, rather than political endorsement.

Wangchuk highlighted that the movement proved Gandhi's philosophy works even against the current government, demonstrating that peaceful protest can 'melt the toughest hearts'.

The activist stressed that the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is merely a starting point for broader reforms.

Wangchuk expressed hope for better governance, an end to fear and corruption, and a renewed relationship of trust between the government and its people.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said the success of the recently concluded students' protests reaffirmed that Mahatma Gandhi's methods remain relevant, and clarified that Union ministers helping him break his hunger strike signified the Centre's acceptance of their demands rather than any political endorsement.

Speaking to PTI after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, Wangchuk said criticism over him ending his 26-day fast in presence Union ministers Jitendra Singh and J P Nadda stemmed from a misunderstanding of the Ladakhi traditions.

Gandhi's Enduring Relevance

"I wanted to pay my tribute to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). His path is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago. This experiment is successful today," he told PTI.

Explaining the controversy, Wangchuk said in Ladakh, when a government representative or senior leader helps breaks a protester's fast, it is regarded as a sign that the government has yielded to their demands.

"In Ladakh, when protests happen, it is believed that if a government representative or some big leader breaks your fast, it is considered a victory. They are bowing to you while feeding you. When that does not work out, we break our fast by the hands of a child or an elderly person," he said.

Recalling earlier protests in Ladakh, Wangchuk said a government secretary had ended his fast during an agitation at the Ladakh Bhavan, while a child had broken his 21-day fast in Leh because no government representative had turned up.

"In Ladakh, this is considered victory, maybe it is different in Delhi," he said.

Power of Peaceful Protest

Addressing reporters after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Wangchuk said the movement had once again demonstrated the enduring relevance of Gandhi's philosophy of non-violent resistance.

"People kept saying such tactics would not work on this government. I believe it is more about taking the message to the people, and every government ultimately listens to the people," he said.

Referring to his earlier campaigns in Ladakh, Wangchuk said Gandhi's methods had worked there too, but the latest movement had proved their relevance at the national level.

"It may be slow, but it succeeds. You may not succeed initially, but torturing yourself instead of others can melt the toughest hearts. It has been proved again," he said.

Congratulating the organisers and participants of the agitation, Wangchuk said the movement had succeeded because it remained peaceful despite police action.

"It did not succeed because of batons and stones, but because of peaceful protest. The baton charge would have made the situation worse," he said, urging people in India and across the world to continue following Gandhi's path.

Looking Ahead: Reforms and Governance

Asked whether the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was sufficient, Wangchuk said it was only the beginning.

"The resignation is a start. Reforms would make the country better. I am certain we will be able to adopt them," he said, adding that any proposed legislation should be debated thoroughly in Parliament.

He also expressed hope that the assurances given by the government would be honoured and that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

"Peaceful protest is our constitutional right," he said.

On allegations of excessive police force during the agitation, Wangchuk said 'in a democracy every minister should be accountable'.

Stressing that he bore no personal animosity towards anyone in government, Wangchuk said Gandhi had taught people to oppose actions, not individuals.

"I do not have hatred against anyone. If the government is wrong, it does not mean I hate them. Bapu said hate the action, not the person," he said.

Expressing hope that the political developments following the agitation would usher in better governance, Wangchuk said, "I hope after this change, there is a change in the country as well and we get good governance... we can love our government again and government should love the people as well."

"So far there has been an atmosphere of fear, corruption has increased. I want India free of fear, injustice and corruption. We want to look ahead with new hope," he added.

The activist was on Monday discharged from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, after being shifted from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on court orders. He was forcefully admitted to Safdarjung on July 18 by the police.

The 36-day student-led agitation spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ended on Saturday after the Centre accepted its key demands, including the resignation of Pradhan, the constitution of a committee to recommend reforms to the National Testing Agency, withdrawal of cases against peaceful protesters and an assurance that no punitive action would be taken against students who participated in the movement.

Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and observed a 26-day fast before being hospitalised, formally ended his fast late on Thursday night after the government's announcement.