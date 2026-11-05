Mini Cooper was at 162 kmph five seconds before Kochi crash: BMW report

A recent BMW inspection has confirmed the Mini Cooper involved in a tragic Kochi accident was travelling at a dangerous 162 kmph just moments before the fatal collision, providing crucial scientific evidence for the ongoing police investigation.

IMAGE: The Mini Cooper car and the two-wheeler after the fatal accident that killed three students, near Kochi, Kerala, October 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BMW's inspection of the Mini Cooper involved in a fatal accident near Kochi last month confirmed the car's speed was 162 kmph five seconds before the mishap.

The driver, Suhail, applied brakes approximately one second before hitting the two-wheeler, at which point the car's speed was 144 kmph.

Police findings, based on CCTV visuals showing the vehicle travelled 500 meters in just 11 seconds, are now supported by BMW India's technical report given on Thursday.

Three young bikers, two women and a man all aged around 21 years, were killed when the speeding Mini Cooper rammed into their scooter in the early hours of October 11.

The driver, Suhail, and three others accused of abetting the offence are currently in judicial custody.

The BMW company, the manufacturer of the Mini Cooper car that killed three bikers near Kochi in an accident last month, inspected the vehicle involved in the case and found its speed five seconds before the mishap should have been 162 kmph, the police said on Thursday.

The BMW's crash data analysis also found that the driver and prime accused, Suhail, applied the brakes approximately one second before hitting the two-wheeler, at which point the car's speed was 144 kmph, the police said.

The police said that its conclusion, after analysing CCTV visuals, that the vehicle was overspeeding has been confirmed in the technical inspection of the vehicle carried out by BMW.

BMW Report Confirms High Speed

In a statement, police said that the investigation team had found, based on the CCTV visuals, that the luxury vehicle travelled 500 meters in just 11 seconds.

The police' findings are supported by the report given by BMW India on Thursday after analysing the data obtained from the car's Advanced Crash Safety Module (ACSM), the statement said.

The report given by BMW is crucial evidence in the investigation as it provides a more scientific basis for the findings of the team probing the incident, it added.

Ongoing Investigation And Accused

The police said its investigation into the circumstances of the accident, the speed of the vehicle, the actions of the driver immediately before the accident, and the role of other accused is ongoing.

The investigation is being led by Aluva Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose under the supervision of district police chief KS Sudarshan, it said.

Two women and a man, all aged around 21 years, were killed when the speeding Mini Cooper rammed into their scooter at Nedumbassery near Kochi in the early hours of October 11.

Suhail was behind the wheel and was drunk, according to the police.

Suhail is the first accused in the case, while his friends Ninav, Ameer and Joel have been named as accused for allegedly abetting the offence, the police have said.

All four are currently in judicial custody.