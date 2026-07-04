Millions gather in Tehran for Khamenei's funeral ceremony

Millions are gathering in Tehran for the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died during the US-Israel war on Iran, with global leaders attending and US President Donald Trump announcing a temporary halt in hostilities.

IMAGE: People gather for a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and US airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran on July 4, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Key Points Over 10 million people and representatives from 100+ countries are expected at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in Tehran.

Khamenei's death occurred at the onset of the US-Israel war on Iran, adding a significant geopolitical layer to the event.

US President Donald Trump declared a week-long halt in bombing Iran out of respect for the funeral.

India was officially represented at the ceremony by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

The funeral is anticipated to be the largest gathering since 1989, with ceremonies delayed due to security concerns amidst calls for peace.

Over 10 million people, including representatives from more than 100 countries, expected in Tehran for funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with family members at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran's Embassy in India shared visuals from Tehran's Grand Mosalla, where large crowds gathered to pay their final respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump's Stance Amidst Conflict

Earlier in the day, while delivering remarks at Mount Rushmore, US President Donald Trump said he will not bomb Iran for a week for the funeral.

He said, "We knocked the hell out of Iran, they're dying to settle. They want to settle so badly. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice people."

Global Attendance And Security Concerns

Governor of Bihar Syed Ata Hasnain, and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at the funeral ceremony.

He said in a post on X, 'Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict.'

The crowds are projected to be the largest since Iranians took to the streets in December and January to protest living conditions in the country, as per New York Post.

Officials who were 'afraid and weak' delayed services for months due to security concerns, experts said.

The ceremonies coincide with July 4th celebrations in the US, as both countries teeter towards peace.

State funeral services were set to begin in the prayer hall of Imam Khomenei, who founded the Islamic Republic in 1979, before a funeral procession will leave on July 6.

Scores of deaths were reported in stampedes at Khomenei's 1989 funeral, where as many as 10 million people gathered, as per the New York Post.