Police in Muzaffarpur are investigating the suspected robbery and murder of a milk trader, Sanjay Kumar Rai, who was shot dead on Saturday night while returning home.

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Key Points A milk trader, Sanjay Kumar Rai, was allegedly shot dead in Muzaffarpur district on Saturday night in a suspected robbery attempt.

The incident occurred while Rai was returning home on his motorcycle after attending a feast.

His son suspects Rai was killed during a robbery attempt, noting a missing gold chain and a broken locket at the scene.

Police found Rai seriously injured on the road and he died en route to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and are working to identify and arrest those involved.

A milk trader was allegedly shot dead in a suspected robbery attempt while he was returning home on a motorcycle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway In Trader's Death

The incident took place late on Saturday night on the road between Bhadson and Rajapakar villages when Sanjay Kumar Rai, a resident of Bazidpur Asog village in the Bariyarpur police station area, was returning home after attending a feast, they said.

Muzaffarpur (East) SDPO-2 Manoj Kumar Singh said police found Rai lying seriously injured on the road, with his motorcycle parked nearby. He died while being taken to hospital.

Rai's son, Nitesh Kumar, alleged that his father's gold chain was missing and a broken Hanuman locket was found at the spot. He suspected that Rai was killed when he resisted a robbery attempt.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved," Singh said.

Local Zila Parishad member Suresh Prasad Yadav demanded that the perpetrators be arrested within 24 hours.