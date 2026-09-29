Passengers Intercepted With Rs 1 Crore Military-Grade Drones At Delhi Airport

Delhi Customs have intercepted three Indian passengers at the airport, seizing 10 professional-grade, military-grade drones equipped with thermal imaging and laser range finders, valued at over Rs 1.03 crore, brought illegally from Hong Kong.

Key Points Ten professional-grade drones, described as military-grade UAVs, were seized from three Indian passengers at Delhi airport.

The intercepted drones are equipped with thermal imaging and laser range finders, valued at over Rs 1.03 crore.

Passengers arrived from Hong Kong via Vietnam and were caught at the green channel based on Customs intelligence.

The drones were intentionally brought into India without declaration to Customs authorities or payment of applicable duties.

The seizure highlights ongoing efforts by Indian Customs to prevent the illegal import of restricted technology.

Three Indian passengers were intercepted at Delhi airport with 10 professional-grade drones equipped with thermal imaging and laser range finders, described as military-grade unmanned aerial vehicles, officials said on Tuesday.

The drones, valued at over Rs 1.03 crore, along with a newly launched iPhone 18 Pro Max (512 GB), were recovered from the passengers who had arrived at Terminal-3 from Hong Kong through Vietnam on September 25, an official statement said.

They were intercepted while crossing the green channel, based on intelligence developed by Customs officers.

Details Of The Seizure

A detailed examination of the baggage led to the recovery of 10 drones along with 11 remote controllers, 10 AC/DC adaptors, 10 USB chargers, 20 data cables, 60 propellers, 10 gimbals with camera payloads, remote controller antennas, power cables, stands and joysticks, among other parts and accessories, the statement said.

According to the statement, a chartered engineer's assessment confirmed that the drones were professional-grade and equipped with thermal imaging and laser range finders.

The statement said they were assessed as military- or defence-grade UAVs requiring mandatory registration with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Investigation And Legal Action

The total market value of the recovered drones was assessed at Rs 1.03 crore.

According to the statement, the passenger claimed that the drones and parts had been brought from Hong Kong for a friend who was the actual owner of the goods.

He also stated that the drones were intentionally brought into India without declaration before Customs authorities and without payment of applicable customs duty.

The recovered drones, parts and iPhone were seized under the Customs Act, 1962, in the presence of independent witnesses, the statement said.