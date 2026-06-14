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Mild Earthquake Jolts Telangana's Kothagudem

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 21:42 IST

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A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district early Sunday, causing mild tremors but fortunately no reports of damage or injuries.

Key Points

  • A 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
  • The tremors were reported early Sunday morning at 2:26 AM.
  • Mild tremors were felt in Kothagudem, Paloncha, and surrounding areas.
  • Authorities have confirmed no damage to property or injuries were reported.

A mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake struck at 2:26 AM, it said in a post on 'X'.

 

According to media reports, mild tremors were reported in Kothagudem, Paloncha, and other areas in the district.

There were no reports of damage to property or injuries to anyone, sources said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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