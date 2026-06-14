Mild Earthquake Jolts Telangana's Kothagudem

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district early Sunday, causing mild tremors but fortunately no reports of damage or injuries.

Key Points A 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The tremors were reported early Sunday morning at 2:26 AM.

Mild tremors were felt in Kothagudem, Paloncha, and surrounding areas.

Authorities have confirmed no damage to property or injuries were reported.

A mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake struck at 2:26 AM, it said in a post on 'X'.

According to media reports, mild tremors were reported in Kothagudem, Paloncha, and other areas in the district.

There were no reports of damage to property or injuries to anyone, sources said.