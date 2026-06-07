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Home  » News » Thane Political Activists Beat Vendor Over Harassment Claim

Thane Political Activists Beat Vendor Over Harassment Claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 14:29 IST

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A disturbing video has gone viral showing political activists in Thane assaulting a migrant vegetable vendor over alleged harassment of a Maharashtrian woman, prompting a police investigation despite no formal complaint.

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Key Points

  • A video shows political activists assaulting a migrant vegetable vendor in Thane.
  • The assault reportedly occurred after allegations of the vendor harassing a Maharashtrian woman.
  • Thane Nagar police have taken note of the viral video and launched an investigation.
  • No formal complaint has been registered, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A video has surfaced on social media showing activists of a political party beating up a migrant vegetable vendor for allegedly harassing a Maharashtrian woman vendor in Thane city.

Police Investigate Viral Assault Video

When contacted, an official from Thane Nagar police station said they have taken note of the clip and launched a probe into the incident, though no complaint has been received yet.

 

After learning about the alleged harassment of the woman, some political activists questioned the man before assaulting him in the Jambli Naka area here on Saturday. A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media.

"The police have come across the video on social media networks and are currently probing the incident. No complaint has been received yet, and no arrests have been made so far," the police official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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