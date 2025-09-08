HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Migrant row: TMC leader threatens to 'pour acid' on...

Migrant row: TMC leader threatens to 'pour acid' on...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 08, 2025 11:00 IST

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress legislator Abdur Rahim Boxi purportedly said he would pour acid in the throat of anyone making adverse comments about migrant workers from West Bengal.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MPs protest at Parliament premises. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Boxi, the Malda district president of TMC, purportedly made the comment during a public meeting in his assembly segment, Malatipur, on Saturday night.

A purported video of it went viral on social media, but PTI could not verify it independently.

 

"I strongly resent the abominable comments made by a BJP MLA at the assembly during the discussion on a resolution condemning the attack on Bengali migrant workers. That MLA labelled migrant workers from West Bengal as Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. How dare he insult our Bengali citizens who go outside the state for jobs?" he said.

"Let me caution him, I will pour acid in the throat of anyone making such statements to keep them mum," he added.

Boxi said the BJP leaders who see people of the state as Bangladeshi infiltrators "through the prism of a divisive political agenda" should have their eyes checked.

Criticising the comments, BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, 'Violence is not new to TMC -- it is their political culture. And in Malda-Murshidabad, where illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas form Mamata Banerjee's committed vote bank, such threats are a reflection of how TMC sustains its politics.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
