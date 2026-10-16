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Himachal Mechanic Stabbed To Death In Money Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 15:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the details of a shocking murder in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, where a migrant mechanic was allegedly stabbed to death over a mere Rs 3,000 dispute, leading to one arrest and an ongoing manhunt.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A migrant mechanic was allegedly stabbed to death with a shovel in Tyalu village, Hamirpur district, on Friday.
  • The victim, identified as Digvijay alias Ganguly, was reportedly murdered by two men over a dispute involving Rs 3,000.
  • Police have arrested Surjeet, a local resident, while the second accused, Santosh from Bihar, is currently absconding.
  • The dispute reportedly escalated after the three men were drinking alcohol on Tuesday night.
  • Digvijay's blood-soaked body was discovered on Wednesday evening, and a blood-stained shovel, believed to be the murder weapon, has been recovered.

A migrant mechanic was allegedly stabbed to death with a shovel following a dispute over Rs 3,000 in Tyalu village in the Nadaun area of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Friday.

Investigation Underway In Mechanic's Murder

The deceased, identified as Digvijay alias Ganguly, was allegedly murdered by two men after a dispute over money, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

 

Police have arrested one accused, Surjeet, a local resident, while the second accused, Santosh, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, remains absconding, he said.

According to police, the three men had been drinking alcohol on Tuesday night when the dispute broke out.

Digvijay's blood-soaked body was found in the veranda of a mud house in a secluded area on Wednesday evening, police said.

The police have recovered the blood-stained shovel allegedly used in the crime, while a forensic team has collected evidence from the spot, the ASP said.

The search for the second accused is underway, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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