Delhi Labourer Murdered: Man Beaten To Death Outside Dwarka Society

Police in Dwarka, Delhi, are investigating the brutal murder of a 35-year-old labourer, Pawan Ram, who was allegedly beaten to death outside a residential society, with CCTV footage showing a suspect attacking him with a wooden stick.

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Key Points A 35-year-old labourer, Pawan Ram, was found dead in Dwarka, Delhi, after an alleged assault.

CCTV footage captured an assailant attacking Pawan Ram with a wooden stick early Saturday morning.

Police have registered a case and are actively working to identify and apprehend the accused in the Dwarka murder.

The incident occurred outside a residential society, and the injured man was discovered by a security guard and a delivery agent.

Doctors declared Pawan Ram dead after he was taken to a nearby hospital following the attack.

A 35-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death outside a residential society in southwest Delhi's Dwarka early Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Ram, a native of Bihar's Begusarai, who worked as a labourer and lived near the ISKCON temple in Dwarka, according to police.

Investigation Underway In Dwarka Murder

A PCR call was received around 5:50 am about a man lying injured on the footpath outside the society, with blood coming from his head. The call was made by Shambhu Singh, 58, a security guard at the society, police said.

By the time police reached the spot, the injured man had been taken to a hospital. During an inquiry, police learnt that a delivery agent, Manoj, had spotted Pawan lying face down on the footpath and called a Blinkit ambulance. Though he was provided first aid before being taken to a nearby hospital, doctors had declared him dead, police said.

CCTV footage showed Pawan sitting on the footpath at 2.50 am, and approximately an hour later, a man approached him and allegedly attacked him with a wooden stick. The accused fled the spot after the attack, police said. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, they added.