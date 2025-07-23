HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » MiG-21 jets to retire in Sep; Tejas LCA may replace Panthers squadron

MiG-21 jets to retire in Sep; Tejas LCA may replace Panthers squadron

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 00:51 IST

x

The legendary Russian-origin MiG-21 aircraft are finally set to retire from the Indian Air Force in September after remaining in service for over six decades, people aware of the development said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: File image of a MiG-21 fighter jet. Photograph: ANI Photo/IAF

The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers" will be given a farewell at a ceremony in Chandigarh airbase on September 19, they said.

The MiG-21s used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time.

 

After its first induction in the 1960s, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21 fighters to boost its overall combat prowess.

However, the aircraft has a very poor safety record.

The MiG-21s were the dominant platforms during 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

With phasing out of the last of the few MiG-21s, the number of the IAF's fighter squadrons is expected to come down to an abysmal low of 29 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

The IAF was planning to replace the MiG-21s with Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (Mark1A).

However, there has been delays in supply of the indigenously-built aircraft by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

The ministry is also in the process of procuring 97 more LCA Mk-1As at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

The HAL is looking at supplying 12 Tejas jets to the IAF by March, 2025.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MIG-21 to Rafale: A look at India's key acquisitions
MIG-21 to Rafale: A look at India's key acquisitions
MiG-21 to fly in Air Force Day parade for last time
MiG-21 to fly in Air Force Day parade for last time
MiG-21 phase-out plan on track, says official
MiG-21 phase-out plan on track, says official
IAF to phase out remaining MiG-21 squadrons by 2025
IAF to phase out remaining MiG-21 squadrons by 2025
'Don't ask pilots to fly MiG-21s'
'Don't ask pilots to fly MiG-21s'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Killfies: 10 Countries With The Highest Selfie Deaths

webstory image 2

Meet India's Vice Presidents

webstory image 3

10 Best Cities in the World For Students

VIDEOS

Watch: Moment When British Fighter Jet Finally Left Kerala1:01

Watch: Moment When British Fighter Jet Finally Left Kerala

Stranded UK fighter jet finally departs Kerala after month-long stay3:30

Stranded UK fighter jet finally departs Kerala after...

WATCH: First batch of Apache attack helicopters arrive in India0:55

WATCH: First batch of Apache attack helicopters arrive in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD