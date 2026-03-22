Middle East conflict nears nuke flashpoint, warns WHO; urges restraint

The WHO chief said that the International Atomic Energy Agency is examining the incidents reported in southeastern Iran and in the Israeli city of Dimona.

IMAGE: Text. Photograph: / Rediff.com

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Sunday, called for maximum military restraint as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, warning that attacks near nuclear-related facilities in Israel and Iran pose "escalating threat to public health and environmental safety".

Key Points Highlighting the potential consequences of such attacks, he warned that attacks targeting nuclear sites create an escalating threat to public health and environmental safety.

Tedros also said the WHO has taken steps to prepare for possible health emergencies related to nuclear incidents.

Calling for de-escalation, the WHO chief urged all sides to avoid further escalation that could 'trigger nuclear incidents.'

In a post on X, Tedros said, "The war in the Middle East has reached a perilous stage with strikes reportedly hitting the Natanz Enrichment Complex in Iran, and the Israeli city of Dimona, where a nuclear facility is located."

He added that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is examining the incidents reported in southeastern Iran and in the Israeli city of Dimona.

"@iaeaorg is looking into incidents reported yesterday in southeastern Iran, and in Israel's city of Dimona. No indications of abnormal or increased off-site radiation levels have been reported," Tedros said.

Highlighting the potential consequences of such attacks, he warned, "Attacks targeting nuclear sites create an escalating threat to public health and environmental safety."

Tedros also said the WHO has taken steps to prepare for possible health emergencies related to nuclear incidents.

"Since the outbreak of hostilities, @WHO has provided critical training to its own staff and @UN personnel across 13 countries to help them respond effectively to public health threats in the event of a nuclear incident," he said.

Calling for de-escalation, he urged all sides to avoid further escalation that could "trigger nuclear incidents."

"I urgently call on all parties to exercise maximum military restraint and avoid any actions that could trigger nuclear incidents. Leaders must prioritise de-escalation and protect civilians," Tedros said.

He added, " Peace is the best medicine", making a broader appeal of peace amidst the ongoing Middle East Conflict.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan and conveyed his prayers for those injured.

The Israeli foreign ministry said that over 100 people, including children, were injured in the attack.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."

The Iranian attacks reportedly came after Tehran's response to a strike on its Natanz nuclear facility earlier in the day, which Iran blamed on a joint US-Israeli operation -- an allegation Israel has denied.

Iranian military spokespeople claimed their missiles were aimed at strategic targets but did not dispute that towns were hit.