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Microsoft Expands Cloud And AI Footprint With New Telangana Datacenter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 24, 2026 15:28 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Microsoft has officially opened its India South Central datacenter region in Telangana, significantly expanding the country's cloud and AI infrastructure and positioning Hyderabad as a key hub for future digital innovation.

Key Points

  • Microsoft has launched its India South Central datacenter region in Telangana, its fourth cloud region in the country.
  • Telangana aims to achieve 5 GW of datacenter capacity by 2029, attracting approximately USD 30 billion in investment.
  • The new datacenter strengthens Hyderabad's role as a strategic hub for cloud and AI innovation in India.
  • This expansion provides a resilient three-zone architecture to support long-term capacity and AI development.
  • Microsoft's investment is crucial for India's digital transformation and AI-led enterprise growth.

Microsoft on Thursday opened its India South Central datacenter region in Telangana, expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure presence in the country.

Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, who inaugurated Microsoft's India South Central datacenter region at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district, said the state was targeting 5 GW of datacenter capacity by 2029, with around USD 30 billion in potential investment across the broader AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem, according to a press release.

 

Telangana's Ambitious Datacenter Growth Targets

Telangana's hyperscale and AI infrastructure ecosystem is also expanding, with more than 2.5 GW of datacenter capacity either operational or under development across major global and Indian operators, the release said.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana was seeing strong investment in hyperscale and AI infrastructure, while global innovation centres and global capability centres continued to grow rapidly.

"This is bringing together the infrastructure, talent, academia and innovation we need to build a truly global technology ecosystem. We are building on this foundation with an ambition for Telangana to reach 5 GW of datacenter capacity by 2029 and attract around USD 30 billion in investment," he said.

"Microsoft's investment is an important part of this journey and will further strengthen Hyderabad's ability to power the next generation of AI, cloud and digital innovation for India and the world," he added.

Microsoft's Strategic Investment in India's Digital Future

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President of Microsoft India Development Centre, said Hyderabad had been an important part of Microsoft's journey in India for more than two decades.

"From engineering innovation to cloud infrastructure and AI, Hyderabad has demonstrated the talent, ambition and ecosystem that will shape the future of technology," he said.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said India's AI opportunity belonged to those who moved from intent to action.

"India's AI opportunity belongs to those who move from intent to action-and in Hyderabad, we have. India South Central is live: our fourth cloud region in India, the largest hyperscale cloud footprint in the country, with some of India's most trusted institutions already building on it," he said.

Microsoft's fourth cloud region in India features a resilient three-zone architecture designed to scale with customer demand and support long-term capacity expansion, resilience and AI innovation, the release said.

The India South Central region will strengthen Hyderabad's position as a strategic hub for cloud and AI, supporting the growth of AI-led enterprises, digital innovation and high-value technology capabilities in the region, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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