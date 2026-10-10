MHA orders states to stop CJP protestors from reaching Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a directive to all states and Union Territories, urging them to coordinate with Delhi Police to prevent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters from mobilising for a prohibited protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, citing potential law and order disruptions.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard behind barricades near Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police to prevent CJP protesters from mobilising towards Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10.

The MHA cited concerns over potential disturbances to public peace and order, given the CJP's documented history of non-compliance and past disruptions.

The CJP's request for the protest, aimed at demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, has been formally rejected, and the assembly is prohibited.

States are instructed to operationalise immediate preventive measures and maintain real-time intelligence sharing to pre-empt any breach of public tranquillity.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all the states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police to prevent protesters from mobilising towards the national capital for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.

MHA Directs States On Preventive Measures

The MHA has asked the states and UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police to operationalise immediate preventive measures in light of attempts by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters to try 'unauthorised entry from various states/UTs into Delhi to disturb public peace and order'.

In the letter issued to all the DGPs of states, the Union home secretary said that continuous and real-time intelligence sharing must be maintained between the state and UT intelligence agencies, border transit authorities, and Delhi Police to ensure coordinated action.

'The ministry views the maintenance of law and order and public order as a non-negotiable constitutional imperative. Strict and uncompromising execution of the above is solicited to uphold the rule of law,' it said.

Protest Prohibited Due To Past Disruptions

The home secretary drew attention to the 'grave law and order and public order implications arising from the proposed mass mobilisation by the CJP at Jantar Mantar on October 10'.

The letter also said that the request submitted on behalf of the CJP has been categorically rejected, and the proposed assembly stands prohibited.

The home secretary cited a Supreme Court order of 2018, which mandates strict adherence to established protocols governing assemblies in the area that are in place.

'Furthermore, it also mentions that the CJP and its supporting parties/organisations/individuals during past events have a documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions,' the letter said.

'Their past mobilisations from different states into Delhi resulted in significant disruptions of public order and damage to public/private property,' it said.

Intelligence Inputs Warn Of Unauthorised Entry

There are credible intelligence inputs that, despite the formal prohibition communicated to the CJP, the outfit and its supporting parties intend to disobey statutory orders and attempt an unauthorised entry from various states and UTs into Delhi to disturb public peace and order, it said.

'To pre-empt any breach of public tranquility and to safeguard critical infrastructure, all the states and UTs are hereby directed to coordinate with Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures under the broad statutory and operational parameters, within the framework of law,' the letter said.

The CJP has given the protest call to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.