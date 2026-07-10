MHA issues fresh National Anthem, National Song guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued comprehensive new directives to state governments and central ministries, mandating strict adherence to the established protocols for the singing and playing of India's National Anthem and National Song, ensuring proper respect and uniformity.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The MHA has issued new directives to all state governments, UT administrations, and central ministries for strict compliance with National Anthem and National Song protocols.

Existing orders detail specific occasions for singing or playing the National Anthem and National Song, including when both are to be rendered.

When both are performed together, the National Song must always precede the National Anthem.

The MHA stresses the importance of following the correct script, text, diction, and pronunciation for both the National Song and National Anthem.

Authentic texts and pronunciation guides are available on the MHA website to facilitate adherence to the norms.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh directions to all state governments, Union Territory (UT) administrations and central ministries, reiterating the rules governing the singing and playing of the National Anthem and the National Song and calling for their strict compliance.

In a communication issued on July 9, the MHA wrote to the chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs, as well as secretaries of all ministries and departments of the Central government, enclosing the existing orders relating to the National Song and the National Anthem.

Guidelines for Performance

The ministry said the orders contain an exhaustive list of occasions on which the National Anthem and the National Song are required to be sung or played, as well as occasions where they may be sung or played.

They also specify instances where both are to be rendered during the same programme, including at the beginning and the end of an event.

The MHA reiterated that 'whenever both the National Song and the National Anthem are performed together, the National Song must be sung or played first, followed by the National Anthem'.

It further clarified that in states where a state song is also rendered, 'state song is also sung and played along with National Anthem and National Song'.

'It is stated that whenever state song is sung or played with National Song and National Anthem, both the National Song and National Anthem shall be sung or played together; and National Song will be sung or played first followed by National Anthem.'

Ensuring Correct Rendition

The ministry also stressed that the correct script, text, diction and pronunciation of both the National Song and the National Anthem must be followed strictly while rendering them.

To facilitate compliance, the MHA said the authentic text as well as the correct pronunciation of the National Song and the National Anthem are available on the ministry's website.

The ministry requested all state governments, Union Territory administrations and central ministries to issue suitable instructions to institutions and organisations under their jurisdiction to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed norms.

'It is requested that suitable instructions in this regard may please be issued to all concerned institutions and organisations under your jurisdiction, for strict compliance,' reads the communication.

Copies of the communication were also marked to the President's Secretariat, Vice-President's Secretariat, Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Election Commission of India, Parliament Secretariats, Supreme Court, High Courts, NITI Aayog and other constitutional and government bodies.

The communication also mentioned that the Central government has, from time to time, issued orders relating to the National Anthem and National Song of India.