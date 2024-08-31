MeToo: CPI-M says accused MLA 'need not resign'

Throwing its weight behind actor-cum-MLA M Mukesh, the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kerala on Saturday said that he need not resign from his post as legislator merely because a rape case has been registered against him.

IMAGE: Mahila Congress workers hold a protest against Malayalam actor and Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA M Mukesh following a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her years ago, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan justified the party decision by pointing out that according to the National Election Watch Report, 16 MPs and 135 MLAs from parties across the country, including from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, were accused of crimes against women but had not resigned as legislators.

"Therefore, there is no need for him to resign from his post as MLA," he said at a press conference here following the party's state committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram during the day.

The Marxist veteran said that even Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said a day ago that every person should be given the opportunity to prove their innocence.

"Mukesh is an accused right now. He has not been found guilty. The two are different. If he is found guilty, then appropriate action would be taken against him. We are not protecting him," Govindan said.

The CPI-M state secretary asked that if the MLA resigns on moral grounds, then can he be brought back on the same condition if he is proved innocent?

"He can come back as MLA only after being elected and not on moral grounds," he said.

Govindan, however, said the party also decided that Mukesh should not be part of the film-making policy committee and be removed from that in view of the allegations against him.

He said that it was also decided that no special treatment or exemption should be shown to Mukesh during the investigation because he is an MLA of the ruling party.

Govindan further said that by lodging an FIR against a sitting MLA of the government, the Left administration in Kerala has set an example for the country as a whole to follow.

He also said that the Justice Hema Committee, the first of its kind initiative by a state in the country, was constituted as a defence against sexual harassment and exploitation of women in the film industry.

Govindan also said that the government has no need to hurriedly hold a conclave to discuss the issues being faced by women in the film industry.

He said that it will be held after the deliberations by the film policy making committee and receipt of its report.

There have been protests in various parts of the state by the Congress and the BJP and their respective youth and women wings demanding the actor's resignation as MLA.

A first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night on the complaint by a woman who has appeared in a handful of movies.

She had alleged that Mukesh sexually assaulted her years ago.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.